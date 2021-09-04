STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Paralympics: Javelin thrower Navdeep finishes fourth in F41 event

Navdeep finished at the fourth spot in the men's javelin throw F41 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Published: 04th September 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian para javelin thrower Navdeep

Indian para javelin thrower Navdeep (Photo | SAI Media Twitter)

By ANI

TOKYO: India's javelin thrower Navdeep finished at the fourth spot in the men's javelin throw F41 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Navdeep registered throws of 38.59m, 38.33m, 39.97m, and 40.80m. The Indian javelin thrower's fifth and sixth attempts were disqualified.

China's Pengxiang Sun won gold after registering a throw of 47.13m. Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah won silver with a throw of 43.35m while Iraq's Wildan Nukhailawi won the bronze medal with a throw of 41.39m.

Along the way, China's Sun also ended up creating a world record with a throw of 47.13m.

Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium.

Battling it out on Court 1, the first-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This is India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.

On the other hand, India shuttler Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal after defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles SL3 event. Sarkar defeated Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the bronze medal match. The entire match lasted for 47 minutes.

