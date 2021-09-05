STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Paralympics: Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj bags silver in SL4 final

France's Lucas Mazur bagged the gold medal.

Published: 05th September 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Paralympian Suhas Yathiraj.

Paralympian Suhas Yathiraj. (Photo | DD Sports screengrab)

By ANI

TOKYO: Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj bagged the silver medal the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, September 5, 2021, after going down fighting in the final of the men's singles SL4 event against France's Lucas Mazur. Lucas won by 15-21, 21-17, 21-15 in 1 hour and 2 minutes at Court 1 -- Yoyogi National Stadium.

The unseeded Indian started the match swiftly and ran off with a lead of 11-8 at the mid-game interval against the Frenchman. Suhas continued with his superior tactics and agility as he took the first game easily by 21-15 in 20 minutes. He clearly looked like a man on a mission as he matched the top seed and even bettered him in the opening game.

But Mazur wasn't ready to get bogged down and he clawed his way back in the second set. A series of errors by him saw the Indian lead again by 11-8 at the one minute break. But Mazur showed his experience when it mattered most and regained momentum to put a scintillating display and levelled the game at 15-15. The champion player then went one step ahead and won 9 of the last 11 points to close out the second game by 21-17 in 22 minutes and push the match to the decider.

As expected, the third set had the cagiest of starts with both players not giving each other any room to take the early advantage. Serves kept rotating on almost every point, but it was Suhas again who led by the narrowest of margin 11-10 at the interval.

But the top-seed once again halted Suhas' charge as he grabbed the 19-15 lead by playing some fabulous cross-court and net shots. The Frenchman who was trailing for the most part of the match soon had the 5 gold medal points in hand and he made sure to not let those slip. He won the third set by 21-15 in 21 minutes as Suhas had to be satisfied with the silver. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj Tokyo Paralympics India para badminton Lucas Mazur France Noida district magistrate
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp