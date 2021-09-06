STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Silver medal winner Mariyappan given warm welcome at Chennai airport

Athletes from SDAT, Tamil Nadu Paralympics Sports Association, former athletes, children from Velammal School and other sports enthusiasts waited for over an hour to receive him.

Published: 06th September 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Mariyappan Thangavelu given a warm welcome at Chennai airport. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thangavelu Mariyappan who won a silver in the men’s high jump event at Tokyo Paralympics was given a grand reception upon his arrival at the Chennai airport on Sunday.

Athletes from SDAT, Tamil Nadu Paralympics Sports Association (TNPSA), former athletes, children from Velammal School and other sports enthusiasts waited for over an hour to receive him. As soon as Mariyappan landed there was pandemonium as everyone wanted to be photographed or garland the high jumper.

The crowd was uncontrollable and police had to escort Mariyappan to the waiting media for a brief interaction. “I thank one and all for the warm welcome. I am very happy and proud to have won a medal for the country. I thank the TNPSA, SAI, SDAT, the national paralympics body and all well-wishers for their support,’’ said Mariyappan.

Mariyappan, who had won gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, revealed that the heavy rain was the reason he could not achieve his target of clearing the 1.90m mark and win gold again.  “I could have won gold and claimed the world record (1.96m). I could have achieved it but the rain on the previous day played spoilsport. I could not jump properly,’’ said Mariyappan.

Tamil Nadu Paralympics Sports Association Thangavelu Mariyappan Tokyo Paralympics
