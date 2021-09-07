STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

National Boxing gold-winners to make team for World Championships; Head Guards brought back

The country's Olympic-returned boxers will also have to compete and claim gold at the Nationals to be eligible for the global showpiece.

Published: 07th September 2021 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

India's Manish Kaushik (R) exchanges punches with Britain's Luke McCormack during their men's lightweight 63-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India's Manish Kaushik (R) exchanges punches with Britain's Luke McCormack during their men's lightweight 63-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Boxers will compete in head guards during the men's National Championship scheduled to start on September 15 and the gold-medallists from the event will qualify for the World Championships to be held next month in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Nationals, which could not be held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be staged at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka and the top two in each category will make automatic cut for the national camp.

"The gold-medallists will qualify for the World Championships. The Nationals will be followed by an Open Championship and the top two from there will also be added to the camp," Boxing Federation of India Secretary General Hemanta Kalita told PTI after an executive committee meeting of the BFI.

"Head guards will be back as was proposed because we don't want to risk major cuts given the very little time in hand for the world championships," he added.

The world event will be held from October 26 and it would be the first major international competitive outing for the boxers after the Tokyo Olympics.

Men's amateur boxing did away with head guards in 2013 when the AIBA medical commission, after a research study, concluded that removing the gear "may reduce the already small risk of acute brain injury in amateur boxing."

The country's Olympic-returned boxers will also have to compete and claim gold at the Nationals to be eligible for the global showpiece.

Amit Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Chaudhary (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) had competed at the Tokyo Games.

Of these, Vikas is currently out of action, nursing a shoulder injury that needed to be operated on.

"The Olympians have to compete and win gold at Nationals to be eligible for the world championship. There is no exemption. The dates and venue for the Open championship will be announced later," he added.

"Immediately after the Nationals, we will have trial bouts on September 22 and 23 between this year's bronze winners and last edition's top three to decide additional boxers for the national camp," Kalita said.

The National Championship will take place in the new weight categories introduced by the International Boxing Association in July.

The revised weight divisions for men, after being increased from 10 to 13, are 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63.5kg, 67kg, 71kg, 75kg, 80kg, 86kg, 92kg, and +92kg.

The AIBA events and Olympic competitions do not feature head guards but national associations are free to conduct their tournaments with or without the protective gear.

The AIBA research had concluded that head guards can increase the risk of blows to the head because the padding around the eyes limits the boxer's vision.

On the flip-side, the absence of head guards has contributed to an increased rate of cuts.

To this, the AIBA study had stated that "as boxers become more experienced and acclimated" to boxing without head guards and coaches change their style in view of the new rule, the rate of cuts will be reduced to previous historic levels.

The head guards were made mandatory in 1984 by AIBA before being dumped in 2013.

The tournament in Bellary will require boxers, participating officials and support staff to present a negative RT-PCR test report obtained 72 hours before landing at the competition.

The boxers' temperatures will also be checked on arrival.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boxing National Championship Belgrade Serbia Boxing Federation of India Secretary General Hemanta Kalita Tokyo Olympics India boxing Maish Kaushik Amit Panghal Vikas Krishnan Ashish Chaudhary
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp