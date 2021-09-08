STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cue sports nationals in MP

The Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) is set to conduct the national championships from mid-November to mid-December in Madhya Pradesh.

Billiards

For representational purposes

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) is set to conduct the national championships from mid-November to mid-December in Madhya Pradesh. With the competition being around two and half months away, the body has, however, not finalised the city which will host the competition. The decision of the host city will be taken in due course of time.

“We are planning to host it somewhere during the second week of November to the second week of December. It will be in one of the cities in Madhya Pradesh and that is going to depend on the Covid-19 situation. Whichever city is better in terms of the Covid situation, we will host it there,” BSFI secretary-general Sunil Bajaj told this daily on Tuesday.

And it has been learnt that the BFSI, as of now, has primarily zoomed upon three cities — Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior — to host the prestigious competition. The championship will be played in the sub-junior and junior boys and girls, and the senior men and women in snooker and billiards. Bajaj also said that they will follow Covid protocols during the competition. “Could be (bio bubble), yes.....but that is primarily going to depend on the Covid situation then,” said Bajaj.

