We are confident of putting up a good show: GM R Praggnanandhaa

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: GM R Praggnanandhaa is looking forward to the Online Chess Olympiad which is scheduled to begin from September 8. He is satisfied with his preparations and is confident that the team, which includes veteran Viswanathan Anand, will put up a strong performance to retain the top prize. Excerpts...

How excited are you for this test?

I’m very excited to play in Online Olympiad again. I hope we will perform better than last year and win the gold.

R Praggnanandhaa

How happy are with the team’s preparations?

I have prepared well for the event and I think everyone has prepared well too. We are confident of putting up a good show in the event.

Do you think India can retain the title?

Yes, I think we can. With Anand (Viswanathan) sir in the team, I’m confident that his presence will spur us to give our best and have a crack at the title.

Your thoughts on majority of the team playing from Chennai.

It is a good idea because it will help us in having a good team spirit which is important in a tournament of this stature.

On recent World Cup experience.

Yes, I was very satisfied. My overall play in the World Cup was also very good.

How do you assess your performance in Biel and Riga?

I didn’t play well in both the events. I could have played better. It was a good learning experience.

How happy are you to compete in over the board meets again?

I was very happy to play over the board chess after long time in World Cup. It felt nice to move the pieces once again.

How do you rate Ian Nepomniachtchi’s chances against Magnus Carlsen in the upcoming World Championship?

I think the favourite is Magnus Carlsen but Nepomniachtchi also has a solid chance. It will be a good match, I am eagerly looking forward to watch it.

Lessons you learned from training with Vladimir Kramnik & Boris Gelfand.

I have learnt a lot from both of them on all aspects of the game be it openings, middle game and end game in particular.