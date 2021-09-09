STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi hosts India Paralympic contingent, presented with autographed stole

Indian para-athletes returned from Tokyo on the back of a sensational campaign that saw them win an unparalleled 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Published: 09th September 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Indian contingent of the 2020 Summer Paralympics, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Indian contingent of the 2020 Summer Paralympics, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's Paralympians presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an autographed stole on Thursday during a breakfast hosted by him to felicitate the contingent at his residence here.

This was the country's best-ever Paralympics campaign as it finished 24th in the overall tally.

The PM was presented with a white stole signed by all the medal winners, which he was seen wearing around his neck.

Modi, who has been the first to congratulate the para-athletes on call after their medal-winning feats, was seen talking to shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj, the District Magistrate of Noida, who won a silver, gold medallist Krishna Nagar (badminton) and young Palak Kohli (badminton).

Indian shuttlers bagged four medals including two gold, in para badminton, which made its debut in the Paralympics.

Shooters Avani Lekhara and Singhraj Adana, who both won two medals each in the Tokyo Games, also chatted with the PM.

Lekhara, who was paralysed waist down after being involved in an accident, had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold before adding a bronze to her kitty.

The 39-year-old Adana, who is afflicted with polio, clinched a silver and a bronze.

The PM also interacted with veteran javelin thrower Davendra Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, who won gold medals in the 2016 Rio Games.

The duo finished on the podium again, this time with silver medals.

Also present were table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won a silver, and bronze medallist recurve archer Harvinder Singh.

TAGS
Tokyo Paralympics Paralympic Games Mariyappan Thangavelu Devendra Jhajharia Avani Lekhara Singhraj Adana para shooting para badminton
Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

