Bogey-free 66 in round 2 helps Tvesa Malik make cut easily in Switzerland

At 5-under 137, she was 17th when she finished the second round but there were a lot of players yet to finish.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:46 PM

Image for representational

By PTI

HOLZHAURSERN: India's Tvesa Malik fired a superb bogey-free six-under 66 which more than made up for her listless opening round of 73 in the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open here.

German Sandra Gal added a brilliant bogey free nine-under 63 after her first round 67 to zoom to 14-under and a three-shot lead.

She was followed by local Swiss star, Kim Metraux, who had a 66 in the first round and was five-under through nine holes in the second for a total of 11-under with nine holes to go.

Of India's other players, Aditi Ashok, who started the week with 2-under 70 was 1-under through eight holes in the second.

Gaurika Bishnoi, after 73 in first round, was 1-under through 15 holes in the second and looked set to make the cut.

Vani Kapoor (73 in first round) was 1-over in second through 12 and Amandeep Drall (72 in first round) was 2-over through 12 in the second.

Ridhima Dilawari, after 75 in first round, was even par in second after nine holes.

Astha Madan, 81 in first round, was two-over through three in second.

In the first round, Aditi Ashok was the best Indian with a card of 2-under 70 and was T-28.

Amandeep Drall, who had a Tied-4th place last week on LET Access Series turned in a birdie-birdie finish to score even par 72 and was T-56, while the other Indian girls were way behind.

Chloe Williams and Marianne Skarpnord opened the week with eight-under-par cards.

