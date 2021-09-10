Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships cancelled

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Commonwealth Senior, Junior & Youth Championships, which could have been the first international meet for the Indian weightlifters, has been cancelled. It was scheduled to be held in Singapore from October 20 to 24.

According to a press release issued by the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation (CWF), the government of Singapore was concerned with coronavirus and therefore, they have cancelled all major events in Singapore, including the Commonwealth Championships. The event was also a qualifier for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games with the highest-placed athlete in each eligible group gaining a direct qualification.

“In a way, it’s (cancellation) good for the Indian lifters as they hardly got time to prepare for the championships,” Vijay Sharma, head coach of the national weightlifting team, told TNIE.

Currently, as many as 27 men and 28 women including Mirabai Chanu are at the national camp at NIS Patiala. Besides, around 80 junior and cadet lifters are also camping at the venue.