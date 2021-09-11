National Rifle Association of India can conduct polls despite challenge in Delhi High Court 

Indraneel das and Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) elections seem to be heading to an interesting climax. The elections are due on September 18 in Mohali but the faction led by Shyam Singh Yadav, who has been nominated for president’s post, approached Delhi High Court to suspend it.

According to the petition, the elections should be stalled because it violates the sports code on the term and tenure of the president and secretary. There was a hearing on Friday but the elections were not stalled.

According to the final nominations received by the returning officer, NRAI president Raninder Singh will be once again be challenged by Yadav, a Member of Parliament from Jaunpur constituency, for the top post. The court apparently had asked the sports ministry to issue a clarification on sports code violations.

According to sports lawyer Vidushpat Singhania, who represented UP state rifle association (the petitioner), the court had also asked the ministry to send notices in this regard. There is a possibility that they might approach a higher court.

NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia confirmed that there was a hearing but elections are not stalled. “The court hasn’t granted any stay on the election,” he said. “We are going as per schedule. The next hearing is in December. There is no bar on holding elections. We’ll go as per election by-laws.” The sports ministry had sent a notice to the NRAI on the eligibility issue of the president earlier. “We have replied. We have given our comments,” said Bhatia.

Camp for juniors from September 15th

As per the ISSF entry list, a total of 85 junior shooters including Tokyo Olympics participants Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar are set to take part in the upcoming Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru.

NRAI said that they will be conducting a camp for the participants in New Delhi from September 15. The event is scheduled to be held from September 27 to October 10. “All the participants will be part of the camp along with junior national coaches,” Bhatia said. coaches Suma Shirur, Jaspal Rana are expected to guide the youngsters.