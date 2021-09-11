STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanshu Rajawat lifts Ukraine International badminton title

Indian badminton player Priyanshu Rajawat has won the men's singles title at the Ukraine International in Kharkiv.

Published: 11th September 2021 06:48 PM

Indian badminton star Priyanshu Rajawat (Photo | BAI Twitter)

By ANI

The 19-year-old Priyanshu edged out compatriot Satish Karunakaran 21-17, 21-18 in the final. Both players were unseeded in the four-day tournament, as reported by Olympics.com

This is Priyanshu's second senior title having won first at the Bahrain International in 2019.

Another Indian Meiraba Luwang Maisnam lost in the semis to Priyanshu. Both Meiraba Luwang Maisnam and Satish Karunakaran had come through the qualifiers to make the main draw.

Meanwhile, the pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K finished runners-up in the men's doubles after going down 15-21, 21-19, 15-21 to the Malaysian pair of Junaidi Arif and Haikal Muhammad in the final.

Youngster Aadya Variyath also bowed out in the semis of the women's singles to eventual champion Polina Buhrova of Ukraine.

Polina Buhrova had also beaten the promising Malvika Bansod, seeded second, in the quarter-finals.

India's Tharun Mannepalli, Siddarth Gupta, Sai Charan Koya, Sai Vishnu Pullela, R Vikash Prabhu, Farogh Sanjay Aman, Meenal Rautela and Sheethal Diwakar were eliminated in the qualifying stages.

The Ukraine International had 105 entries from 26 countries.

