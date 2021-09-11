Randhir Singh takes over as OCA acting prez

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Former Indian Olympic Association secretary general and veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh took charge as Olympic Council of Asia’s acting president ‘with immediate effect’. This was announced by the OCA president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah through a letter dated September 10. Al-Sabah stepped aside with immediate effect after a Geneva Court found him guilty in a forgery case.

According to the letter, “Therefore, in accordance with the OCA Constitution Article 20.3, Raja Randhir Singh will become Acting President of the OCA as the longest serving member of the OCA Executive Board from Honorary Life Vice Presidents and the elected Senior Vice Presidents. During the interim period, Raja Randhir Singh will carry out the duties and responsibilities of the OCA President, starting with the OCA Executive Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 13th September 2021.”

The 72-year-old veteran sports administrator felt honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility. Singh had been part of OCA as secretary general for 24 years since 1991 and is the longest serving executive board member. He is also an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee.

“I am quite honoured with the responsibility entrusted on me,” Singh told this daily from Dehradun. He would head the Executive Board meeting in September but his challenge would be successful hosting of the Asian Games next year, especially with Covid situation still persisting. “I am already chairing as the coordiantion committee of the Houngzhou Asian Games next year and I am hopeful of helping them out in whatever way possible. Then there are other events like the Asian Indoor and Beach Games. I am quite hopeful that all stake-holders will come together to host successful continental events.”

Whether his previous experience as OCA secretary general would help, he said he always considered it as a family. “We are a family and will work together to deliver whatever is required,” he said. “I hope to continue the smooth running of the organisation.”