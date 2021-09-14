STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Chennai to host India's first Para Triathlon

Given the course in Chennai, the ITF has decided to include almost all the categories except for wheelchair athletes.

Published: 14th September 2021 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai will host country's first Para Triathlon on September 26. It will be organised along with Triathlon and Mixed Relay (Q) ITF Open starting September 24 at the Centre for Sports Science (CSS), Sri Ramachandra University Campus in the city. Para event will be held on the final day.
As many as 24 para athletes including two visually impaired are in the fray for the top honours. Para athletes have to complete super sprint distance including 250m swimming, 7km cycling and 1.5km running.

"This will be the first para triathlon to be held in the country. The Indian Triathlon Federation (ITF) got the affiliation from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) a couple of months ago. Our sole intention is to promote para triathlon in the country as we believe we have a good chance of winning international medals in para triathlon," Harish Prasad, national development officer of ITF, told this daily.

Given the course in Chennai, the ITF has decided to include almost all the categories except for wheelchair athletes. "As many as 33 registrants were there based on various classifications the para sports have. Factoring all those classifications, we have categorised the participants. As we are starting and want to build the base, we have included all the categories excluding wheelchair athletes because the track here is very risky. The course has many turns and curves which are dangerous for them. Small speed breakers are also there so we did not want to take that risk," added Prasad.

Speaking on the visually impaired athletes, he said, "Both of them are well experienced as they have done long distance triathlon along with able-bodied athletes with help from their tandem partners."
Conducted by Tamil Nadu Triathlon Association under the aegis of the ITF, the event will be the first qualifier for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Athletes with the best timing in sprint distance, Olympic distance and mixed team relay will be invited for the national camps and provisionally considered for selection of the national contingent for the 2022 CWG and Asiad subject to performances and approval of the Indian government.

However, the event will not serve as the qualifier for the para athletes. "As this is for the first time we are holding the para triathlon, it will not be a qualifier for any upcoming international events," informed Prasad.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Para Triathlon Paralympic Committee of India Chennai
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp