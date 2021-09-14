STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Junior judokas may get competition after two years

Incidentally, the JFI has not conducted nationals in any categories for the past two years.

Published: 14th September 2021 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Judoka

For representation only (Photo | ANI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Junior judokas from the country may finally get a competition after almost two years as the Judo Federation of India (JFI) recently conducted trials to select a 14-member team (7 men and 7 women) for the Junior World Judo Championships scheduled in Olbia, Italy from October 6 to 10. The last event wherein these under-20 judokas competed was the Junior National Championships held in December 2019 at Lucknow. Incidentally, the JFI has not conducted nationals in any categories for the past two years.
The selection trials were held at IG Stadium in New Delhi from September 9 to 11. Around 750 judokas from various affiliated units of the JFI took part in the trials.

The junior worlds will be held in seven weight categories each in men's and women's sections. Besides, the event will also see mixed team competitions in three weight categories, each in both sections. The federation has not yet selected judokas for the mixed team competition.

As per the JFI's website, the participation is subject to the approval of the Sports Authority of India and procurement of visas. "In case the government does not approve the tour at its cost, the individuals have to meet all the expenses for the participation in the event and an undertaking must be submitted to JFI for the confirmation of participation/entry, soon after the selection," adds the website.

"It's good that the junior judokas from the country will get an international event soon. From the trials, winners from each category were picked for the national squad. Five judokas — two in women's section and three in men's section — from the National Centre of Excellence, Bhopal, have been picked," Yashpal Solanki, judo high performance director, from SAI centre, Bhopal, told this daily.

According to the Covid protocols, the International Judo Federation has asked participants to upload two negative PCR test certificates on their website in advance and present them on arrival to the host country. The tests are required to be made within a maximum of eight days before arrival and taken a minimum of 48 hours apart.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JFI Judo Judo Federation of India Junior judokas
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp