STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India to compete in Asian Rugby U-18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship

A total of five countries from across Asia including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates, India and the hosts Uzbekistan will vie for top honours at the championship.

Published: 15th September 2021 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

rugby

Image of a rugby ball used for representation

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian junior girls rugby team left for Uzbekistan on Tuesday to participate in the Asia U-18 sevens championship, scheduled to be held in Tashkent on September 18 and 19.

The team comprises 14 players and five officials, including coaches, physio and manager.

A total of five countries from across Asia including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India and the hosts Uzbekistan will vie for top honours at the championship.

A total of 52 girls from 13 States/UTs across India were short-listed based on their performance at last sub-junior national championships, national school games rugby championships and their fitness and skill test results.

The short-listed girls attended the national training and selection camp which was conducted at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar from August 14 to September 13.

"We are thankful to Societe Generale, the Govt of Odisha, KIIT and all our partners for their commitment and kind support towards Rugby India's High Performance initiatives in preparation for the Asia Rugby Championship," Vikram Ahuja, President, Rugby India said in a release.

"This support will truly boost our team's morale and encourage them to perform fiercely at the Asian level and bring home accolades."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rugby Indian Rugby
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp