Odisha may host Junior Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

Odisha may host the Junior Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 15th September 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha may host the Junior Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. It is learnt that Hockey India officials are in touch with Odisha and Uttar Pradesh Government to finalise the venue for the event. Earlier, the showpiece event was scheduled to be held at Guwahati from November 25 to December 5. 

“Hockey India sent a letter to the Sports & Youth Services Department on Monday in this regard. The state is well prepared and capable to host such international events, “ said a source. Lucknow had hosted the last edition in 2016 with India bagging the title. “Both Lucknow and Odisha have the infrastructure and experience of hosting the World Cup and are the frontrunners to host the upcoming event. Hockey India is going to make the announcement soon,” HI sources said.

TAGS
Junior Hockey World Cup Kalinga Stadium
