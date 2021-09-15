Odisha may host Junior Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha may host the Junior Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. It is learnt that Hockey India officials are in touch with Odisha and Uttar Pradesh Government to finalise the venue for the event. Earlier, the showpiece event was scheduled to be held at Guwahati from November 25 to December 5.

“Hockey India sent a letter to the Sports & Youth Services Department on Monday in this regard. The state is well prepared and capable to host such international events, “ said a source. Lucknow had hosted the last edition in 2016 with India bagging the title. “Both Lucknow and Odisha have the infrastructure and experience of hosting the World Cup and are the frontrunners to host the upcoming event. Hockey India is going to make the announcement soon,” HI sources said.