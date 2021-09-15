STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

PVL set to take Indian volleyball to next level

After a two-year hiatus, top-level volleyball action will return to Indian screens with the launch of the Prime Volleyball League.

Published: 15th September 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Volleyball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: After a two-year hiatus, top-level volleyball action will return to Indian screens with the launch of the Prime Volleyball League.

The Prime Volleyball League heralds a dramatic shift from the traditional model of franchise-based sports leagues in the country. In line with top international leagues like the NBA, the league will operate with a model in which franchise owners are also stakeholders in the holding organisation of the league.

This comes as a welcome step for the franchises, as it offers more value to team owners and investors, and fosters long term associations and a stable financial structure.

The first edition of the Prime Volleyball League will feature six teams, Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, all franchises previously associated with the volleyball league and a new entrant, the Bengaluru Torpedoes, whose lead owner is Ankit Nagori, founder of EatFit.

The league will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network and will be exclusively marketed by Baseline Ventures. Fantasy games leaders A23 have signed on as "Powered By" sponsors in a multi-year deal.

Speaking about the development, Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League said, "We have already seen the quality of talent in the country; our endeavour is to provide this talent with the right kind of platform to grow. This kind of structure, where franchises are committed for the long term gives the game an opportunity to grow in a sustained manner, and that is the best thing possible for Indian volleyball."

The league will shortly be announcing the dates for the auction and the schedule for the coming season of action. In its continuing quest to provide opportunities for both upcoming players and coaching staff, the Prime Volleyball League has also tied up with Piston Des Sports to create a portal for potential players and coaching staff to register and get an opportunity to be a part of the action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Volleyball League PVL Indian Volleyball
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp