STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hope more youngsters from Manipur take up hockey, says midfielder Nilakanta Sharma

At the recently held Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where India won the historic bronze, Nilakanta was impressive in the midfield as he executed the team's plans and showed why he is a team player.

Published: 16th September 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

India's Nilakanta Sharma (18) passes against Japan during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India's Nilakanta Sharma (18) passes against Japan during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian men's hockey team midfielder Nilakanta Sharma has over the years shown significant performances which has helped him cement his place in the team.

At the recently held Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where India won the historic bronze, Nilakanta was impressive in the midfield as he executed the team's plans and showed why he is a team player.

He believes there is still a lot more for him to improve ahead of an important calendar year in 2022.

"I have had some time to introspect about my own performance over these past few years with the senior team. I think I have been very fortunate to have played along with some of the best players in India and have been able to learn a lot from them. I always like to keep things simple and execute what is expected of me from the team. Each player is assigned a certain role by the coach and I just try to stick to it," said Nilakanta in an official release.

Nilakanta was also instrumental in India's successful campaign at the FIH Junior Men's World Cup in 2016 and he came into the senior setup in 2017. There has been no looking back for this youngster from Manipur.

"I believe there is a lot of scope for me to improve my own game from here on and build on this performance in Tokyo. It was absolutely an incredible feeling to win the bronze medal and I have received a lot of love from the people of Manipur all through my career," he said.

"Definitely there is a lot of potential for Manipur Hockey to grow further. A lot of good things are happening in the state and the emphasis is on creating good infrastructure. I hope my performance in Tokyo has inspired more youngsters from my state to take up hockey," stated the 26-year-old.

Having got a good break following the Olympics, Nilakanta is now eager to regroup with his teammates in SAI, Bengaluru when the National Coaching camp begins in October. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hockey team midfielder Nilakanta Sharma Indian mens hockey Tokyo Olympics 2020 Manipur hockey
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp