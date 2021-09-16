STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Ice hockey venue gears up for India’s Davis Cup tie against Finland

The Espoo Metro Arena, located in the city of Espoo, is well known across Finland. The venue used to play host to Espoo Blues, one of the country’s ice hockey clubs.

Published: 16th September 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Indian tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Photo | EPS)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Espoo Metro Arena, located in the city of Espoo, is well known across Finland. The venue used to play host to Espoo Blues, one of the country’s ice hockey clubs.

The Arena also conducts concerts. Over the last week or so, the venue has undergone a transformation. The goalposts have been removed and the ice has been transported out.

In its place, a wooden plank has been installed, a carpet has been positioned and a net has been placed.

The venue is now ready to host the two-day Davis Cup 1st Round tie between India and Finland, beginning on Friday.

While the venue was being given a cosmetic makeover, India had a few practice sessions at a private club earlier in the week.

“We have been practicing here at a private club in Helsinki because the match courts were not ready,”AIl-India Tennis Association joint-secretary Sunder Iyer, who has travelled with the team, told this daily.

“We started practicing at the venue from Tuesday. We will all be in a bubble for the duration of the tie (Tuesday to Saturday). The whole team has assembled here, they are in good spirits, we had a great official dinner too. They are all fit, fine and hitting well at this moment.”

When they shifted to the match courts on Tuesday, the team were surprised, in a good way, about the way the surface was behaving.

“The bounce is pretty slow and low so that’s good for us,” team captain Rohit Rajpal told this daily. It’s good from an Indian point of view because both Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan, the country’s lead singles players, ‘hit the ball flat’, Rajpal explained.

This sort of advantage, away from home, is always welcome. Especially when there is a top-100 (Emil Ruusuvuori) nominated singles player in the opposition ranks.

“It’s always tough to prepare a team, especially playing against an opposition that has a player in the top 100,” says coach, Zeeshan Ali.

“If you look at it in terms of ranking, we are the underdogs. One of their singles players is ranked in the top 70. Their doubles combination has higher combined ranking than our top two. Of course playing away from home is always tough,” Ali said.

“It’s going to be a tough tie. We need to win at least one singles match on the first day. The boys are hitting the ball well. They are feeling healthy at the moment.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp