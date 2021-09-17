STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Australia pulls out of junior men's hockey WC in India, Pro League due to COVID-19

The junior men's World Cup is scheduled to be held in November-December this year.

Published: 17th September 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australia on Friday pulled out of several upcoming FIH tournaments, including the junior men's hockey World Cup slated to be held in India later this year, citing COVID-19 related government travel restrictions.

The junior men's World Cup is scheduled to be held in November-December this year.

The venue is yet to be confirmed.

Hockey Australia also announced that the Tokyo Olympics silver medallists and their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand will also skip season 3 of the Pro League, which starts next month.

"Australia and New Zealand will not take part in Season 3 of the FIH Pro League (scheduled to start in October 2021) as a result of COVID related government travel restrictions and uncertainty in both nations," HA said in a statement.

"All participating countries and the FIH Pro League Council agreed it was untenable for international teams to travel to Australia and New Zealand, as well as for Australian and New Zealand teams to play overseas and return without having to quarantine," it added.

Australia and New Zealand have strict COVID-19 quarantine restrictions in place, making it difficult for them to hosts other teams.

"Based on risk assessment and current Australian government health advice, Hockey Australia is not considering overseas hockey-related trips at this time," said HA Acting CEO, Michael Johnston.

"The decision on our absence from the FIH Pro League was a collective one agreed on by all nations based primarily on other countries' difficulty or inability to travel into Australia and New Zealand.

"In Australia it is apparent the easing of international travel restrictions is still a way off and none of the competing countries wanted to enter the next Pro League season without a level of assuredness," he added.

Apart from the tournament in India and Pro League, Australia will also miss the junior women's World Cup in South Africa later this year and the Indoor World Cup in Belgium and the Masters Indoor World Cup in the USA in 2022.

HA High Performance Pathways Manager Ian Rutledge, who has been overseeing preparation for Australia's participation at the junior men's and women's World Cups, said: "The past 18 months have been such a challenging period for these athletes who are currently in the window to compete at these World Cups and who are aspiring to become the next crop of Hockeyroos and Kookaburras."

"Hockey Australia's top priority is the safety and wellbeing of its athletes and staff and this decision reflects that."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia Junion mens hockey WC coronavirus India FIH
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp