India being good is good for FIH, says CEO Thierry Weil

The performances of both the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Olympics have sort of reawakened India’s interest in the sport.

Published: 17th September 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

FIH CEO Thierry Weil

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The performances of both the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Olympics have sort of reawakened India’s interest in the sport. It’s fair to say that people want to be associated with the sport again. Fans are happy, a feeling that hasn’t always been there. That kind of happiness, though, isn’t just restricted to within the country’s borders. When the men won bronze and the women finished fourth, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) themselves felt ‘happy’. In an interview to select media, FIH CEO Thierry Weil explains why.

On thoughts on the Olympics itself

First of all, we have to say that it’s great that the Olympics happened, what with the complicated Covid-19 times we live in. It was good for the athletes that they got to perform. I was surprised to see how good they played with the little practice they had. I have to say it was the best hockey I have seen, even if I haven’t seen all that much. The venues were fantastic and such a pity there were no fans. The whole tournament was great for us as was the performance of the Indian team. In India, there will be far more attention on hockey. That’s good for hockey internationally. Good TV ratings. 

On why India being good is good for the sport and FIH  

We are looking to make more people participate, make it commercially viable and then reinvest into the game. On those three aspects, India is doing very well. Their performance means more people will play, which works well for us. Having more attention on India will help us there. In general, the size of the country, the magnitude and how many people play the sport there... that definitely helps us in promoting the game. There is of course the opportunity to attract some Indian sponsors.  

On if the model of coming to India every year for an FIH event will continue 

Coming to India every year, that’s not the way we plan it. We will come to India with events that make sense because you have to be careful with coming. You give everything to India and people may not have interest any more. 

On junior World Cup

There have been discussions. I believe a final decision has been made with respect to the venue. All aspects had to be taken into consideration, with regard to Covid, including conducting the event even if there is a rise in positive cases. The final venue will be announced in a few days by Hockey India.
