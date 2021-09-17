STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for Chinese vaccines

Published: 17th September 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

A crew member leaps to fix a logo for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics before a launch ceremony to reveal the motto for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Organizers on Friday announced 'Together for a Shared Future' as the motto of the next Olympics, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 4 of next year.

A crew member leaps to fix a logo for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics before a launch ceremony to reveal the motto for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing, Sept. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LAUSANNE: Olympic teams were urged Friday by the IOC to request more Chinese vaccines ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, which will be held in the country where the coronavirus outbreak started.

The International Olympic Committee first announced a vaccine rollout program with Chinese authorities for athletes and officials in March. Chinese vaccines were bought by the IOC and also made available for delegations heading to the Tokyo Olympics from countries that had approved them for use.

About 100 countries are likely to compete at the Beijing Olympics, which open on Feb. 4. There were 205 national teams in Tokyo. Vaccination is encouraged but not mandatory.

“I would like to encourage those National Olympic Committees who require additional vaccine doses … to inform our NOC relations department as soon as possible so that we can put the necessary arrangements in place,” IOC president Thomas Bach said Friday in a letter to Olympic teams.

Health officials in China said this week that more than 1 billion people, or 72% of the country's 1.4 billion citizens, have been fully vaccinated.

Still, the Beijing Games are expected to be organized within the same health security limits that applied for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Bach noted the “excellent cooperation that we are enjoying with our Chinese partners and friends, as well as the relevant Chinese health authorities.”

Though Bach’s letter referred to “the athletes of these Olympic Games that will send this message of the unifying power of sport to the world.” It did not acknowledge global concerns about human rights issues in China.

Activists have tried to brand it the “Genocide Games” because of China’s detention of Muslim minority Uyghur people in prison camps in Xinjiang province.

Bach has consistently said the IOC is a politically neutral sports organization that cannot address issues that not even the United Nations has solved.

His letter was published on the day Beijing organizers unveiled their Games slogan “Together for a Shared Future.”

