STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Prajnesh first up for India at Davis Cup

After the draw, both coach, Zeeshan Ali, and Rohit Rajpal, captain, quietly  punched the air.

Published: 17th September 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Indian tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the draw, both coach, Zeeshan Ali, and Rohit Rajpal, captain, quietly  punched the air. This was the draw they wanted and this was thwe day they got. The two-day World Group Round I tie between India and Finland will begin with  India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran facing off against Otto Virtanen. They wanted this  tie because Virtanen, just 20, is No 419 in the world. Having played only two  matches at this level, this was the visitors’ best chance at putting pressure. 

Both of them believe that Gunneswaran, 11 years his senior and World No 165, will  hold the edge. “I think the draw works in our favour,” Ali said. “If Prajnesh can pull it off, it takes a lot of pressure off Ramkumar who will play their No 1 (Emil Ruusuvuori) in the second match.” Rajpal sang from the same hymn sheet. 

“We are happy that our No 1 is first up. If he plays to his potential, then God willing we should go one up.” However, the 31-year-old had a minor injury scare with his wrist a few weeks ago. That problem, though, has resolved itself according to Ali. 

Today’s matches  (from 8.30 pm IST)
Otto Virtanen vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran; Emil Ruusuvuori vs Ramkumar Ramanathan 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prajnesh Gunneswaran Davis Cup
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp