Gaurika T-6 and Ridhima is T-9 in Lavaux Ladies Open in Switzerland

By PTI

PUIDOX: India's Gaurika Bishnoi logged her best international result in a long time with a tied-6th finish at the Lavaux Ladies Open on the LET Access Series.

Returning to action after a long time, the five-time winner on the domestic circuit with cards of 71-72-69 finished 4-under and tied for sixth, while Ridhima Dilawari was tied-9th with rounds of 74-69-70.

While the money they earned may not even have been enough to cover their expenses, the confidence generated by finishing in the top-10 will do them a lot of good.

Amandeep Drall (73-73-72), who was tied-4th at Flumserberg Open on LET Access Series a fortnight ago, finished tied-22nd alongside Pranavi Urs (71-74-73) who is making her big venture into Europe.

Vani Kapoor hoping to come out of her rusty form due to a long break due to the pandemic (75-74-72) was tied-33rd.

Gaurika, who was rather successful on the domestic circuit till 2019, was like many others left stranded without any events to play during the pandemic.

She is now getting back into the groove and a few invites into the Ladies European Tour will also help.

Scotland's Gabrielle Macdonald prevailed in a playoff at the Lavaux Ladies Open to secure her second LET Access Series title in 2021.

The 28-year-old began the day in a tie for fifth place on 4 under and produced a round of 69 to finish the tournament of seven-under-par.

She birdied 18th to get into a play-off with England's Gemma Clews (68) who she beat with a par on the playoff hole.

It was her second playoff victory in the space of four events.

A trio of French amateurs appeared next on the leaderboard with Ariane Klotz and Emma Falcher finishing T3 on six-under-par, while Nastasia Nadaud was one shot further back in solo fifth place.