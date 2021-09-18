STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Raninder Singh re-elected as NRAI President

The election of the office-bearers and members of the governing body of the NRAI was held in Mohali, Punjab for the term of four years (2021-2025).

Published: 18th September 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Raninder Singh

Raninder Singh, President, National Rifle Association of India. (File photo| IANS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Raninder Singh has been re-elected as the President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday.

The election of the office-bearers and members of the governing body of the NRAI was held in Mohali, Punjab for the term of four years (2021-2025). Kanwar Sultan Singh replaced DV Seetharama Rao as the Secretary-General and Randeep Mann acquired the position of Treasurer after the election result.

The Returning Officer declared the result as per 11 (c) of the rules and regulations of the National Rifle Association of India.

The National Rifle Association of India is affiliated to International Shooting Sport Federation, Asian Shooting Confederation, Commonwealth Shooting Federation, South Asian Shooting Confederation and Indian Olympic Association.

NRAI has a network of 53 affiliated State Associations and Units. Regular competitions are held at National, State, District and Club levels. Some of the Universities have recently given recognition to this sport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raninder Singh NRAI
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp