Raninder Singh re-elected as NRAI president

Kanwar Sultan Singh was elected unopposed as the secretary-general while Randeep Mann was elected as the treasurer.

Published: 18th September 2021 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 11:20 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Raninder Singh was re-elected as the president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday. Singh was a clear winner against his challenger, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Shyam Singh Yadav as he garnered a whopping 56 out of 59 votes during the much-awaited elections, which had entered a legal wrangle before it was conducted as per schedule in Chandigarh.

"I'm honoured and humbled that the members have reposed faith in my leadership. Together we have achieved a lot for Indian Shooting and the time has now come to take it to another level," Raninder said.

"This election was not about the chair but about its basic capability to be autonomous, yet at the same time not be violative of a National Sports Code we genuinely welcome and voluntarily follow. Indeed, the strength the Code provides us, has and will continue to support us in presenting clarity and strength to discharge our duty to the sport and its athletes," he added.

Singh emphasised the National Sports Code as the UP State Rifle Association, on behalf of Yadav, wanted the elections to be suspended, contending that the polls violated the Sports Code. UP State Rifle Association, in fact, had filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court of which the hearing was on September 10. The Court had set the next hearing on December 13 and said it would not intervene with the election process.

On September 15, the sports ministry, as directed by the Delhi High Court (to respond to two letters sent by Yadav), had told the NRAI to appoint a new Returning Officer and begin a fresh election process. But the NRAI explained that they went ahead with the election as they were in danger of violating the sports ministry's earlier order (dated 31.05.2021) to hold elections before September 30.

"...Taking into account the fact that all the issues raised by Mr Shyam Singh Yadav and the MYAS order dated 15.9.2021 have been dealt with by the Delhi High  Court in WP No. 10017 of 2021 and LPA No. 327 of 2021  and that all the issues now stand to be decided by the Learned Single Judge with specific denial of the prayer of the Petitioner to stay the election process and other issues, it is evident that there is no bar against NRAI from holding the elections scheduled on  18.09.2021," the NRAI, in its board resolutions, explained.

"Further, a piquant situation has arisen due to MYAS letter dated 15.09.2021 whereby if NRAI complies with the directions issued by the MYAS then NRAI would be in violation of the MYAS directions issued vide order dated 31.05.2021 wherein it has directed NRAI to hold the elections to the Governing Council before 30.09.2021 failing which MYAS would review the recognition of NRAI and would be in violation of the National Sports Code, 2011."

Kanwar Sultan Singh was elected unopposed as the secretary-general while Randeep Mann was elected as the treasurer.  Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, meanwhile, was elected as the senior vice-president.
A total of eight vice-presidents —  Ajay H Patel, Amit Sanghi, Ashok J Pandit, Ashok Mittal, John Kharshiing, Putul Kumari, Sushma Singh and Verinder Kumar Dhall — were elected.

The polls were held under the watch of Returning Officer (RO) Justice (retd) Mehtab Singh Gill as well as Additional Returning Officer Justice (retd) Inderjeet Singh Walia. Chander Mukhi Sharma, Basketball Federation of India secretary general, was present as the observer. Adille J Sumariwalla, Athletics Federation of India (AFI), was also at the venue as the International Federation (ISSF) observer.

