STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Paralympics bronze winner Sharad Kumar admitted to AIIMS, says feeling better

Sharad Kumar, who won a bronze in the T-42 high jump event in the Tokyo Paralympics on August 31, was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi four days ago, after experiencing chest congestion.

Published: 20th September 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian high jumper Sharad Kumar

Indian high jumper Sharad Kumar (Photo | Paralympic Committee of India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Paralympics bronze-medallist high jumper Sharad Kumar has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after experiencing chest congestion but he is "feeling better" now.

Kumar, who won a bronze in the T-42 high jump event in the Tokyo Paralympics on August 31, is awaiting his test reports after he was admitted to the prestigious medical facility four days ago.

"I have been here for four days after feeling chest congestion. I am feeling better now," Kumar told PTI.

"Every day, there is a test and the doctors are going to tell (what is the future course of action) in a day or two," he added.

The 29-year-old Patna-born athlete, whose left leg was paralysed after he was administered a spurious polio vaccine as a toddler, had competed in the T-42 final despite suffering a knee injury while training before his event.

He later said he was on the verge of pulling out of the competition.

He jumped 1.83m to win the bronze.

"I had my meniscus dislocated (during training). I cried the whole night and thought of pulling out of the event. I spoke to my family back home and my father asked me to focus on what I can do and not on what I have no control over," he had said then.

Kumar is a double Asian Para Games (2014 and 2018) high jump champion and world silver medallist (2019).

The T42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs.

The athletes compete in a standing position.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Paralympics Sharad Kumar Paralympian Sharad Kumar AIIMS
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp