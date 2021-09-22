STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

WWE star 'Triple H' shares health update post his cardiac event

On September 9, WWE had announced that Triple H underwent successful heart surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT.

Published: 22nd September 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

WWE star Paul Levesque aka Triple H

WWE star Paul Levesque aka Triple H (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After undergoing heart surgery a few days ago, WWE star Paul Levesque, who is popularly known as Triple H, has now shared an update on his health condition.

On Wednesday, Triple H took to Twitter and wrote, "...I'm recovering, doing well, and deeply grateful for all the love in my life."'

He also thanked his well-wishers for praying for his good health.

"I've been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels and all the Superstars and crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon," the wrestler added.

On September 9, WWE had announced that Triple H underwent successful heart surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. The WWE's statement also stated that the operation was needed after Triple H suffered a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paul Levesque Triple H Triple H health Triple H cardiac arrest
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp