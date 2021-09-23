STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paralympic bronze medallist Sharad diagnosed with swelling in heart

After winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the men's high jump event, Sharad had revealed that he was battling through an injury on the eve of the event.

Published: 23rd September 2021

Indian high jumper Sharad Kumar

Indian high jumper Sharad Kumar (Photo | Paralympic Committee of India)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bronze medallist Sharad Kumar has been diagnosed with swelling in the heart. He was recently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The high jumper was initially kept under observation after complaining of chest pain and underwent tests.

"I don't know what happened, but my reports show that there is swelling in my heart and I am in pain. I am fed up with the regular tests in hospital and I am at home now. But I do have to travel to the hospital for tests," he told ANI.

After winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the men's high jump event, Sharad had revealed that he was battling through an injury on the eve of the event.

"It was very bad for me, I was crying the whole night. The fact that I landed on my meniscus, and that was dislocated. I did not even think that I will be able to participate, I spoke to my parents in the morning saying it is done and I am being punished for some sin that I have done.

"I do not know what it is, that is when my brother and few friends told me just go and participate, it does not matter," said Sharad while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference organised by Eurosport after the event.

On Saturday, Sharad along with shuttler Pramod Bhagat, shooter Manish Narwal, and javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar were recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 by the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI). All four brought laurels for India in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics. 

