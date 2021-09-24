STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three-day triathlon nationals in city

This will be the first national qualification event for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu Triathlon Association (TTA), under the aegis of Indian Triathlon Federation, is all set to host a triathlon event from September 24-26 at the Centre for Sports Science (CSS), Sri Ramachandra University campus here. This will be the first national qualification event for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year.

While there are a total of six events to be conducted over the three days, including a para-triathlon event, the two main categories are the Asian Games qualification triathlon standard distance (1.5km swimming, 7km cycling, 10km running) and the CWG and Asian Games qualification triathlon mixed team relay (250m swimming, 7km cycling and 1.5km running).

TTA president N Ramachandran said: “We are glad to host this three-day triathlon event. I wish to thank the CSS profusely for their undivided support and look forward to this event.”         

Natl car racing championship 
About 76 competitors will be in the fray at the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship that commences on Saturday at the MMRT behind closed doors due to Covid-19 safety restrictions with a card of nine races.

Karthik shines
S Karthik’s 5 for 16 helped Air Warriors CC hammer Dev CC by 43 runs in a first division match of the Chengalpattu DCA held on Thursday.

Brief scores: I-Division: Air Warriors CC 162/8 in 38 ovs (B Rishkanth 36, A  Aasrit 32, T Tejeshwara 30, R Raj Kumar 4/31) bt Dev CC 119 all out in 32.1 ovs (R Raj Kumar 34, S Karthik 5/16, A  Aasrit 3/26).

