Akshay’s unbeaten ton helps Rovers secure win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Akshay Wadekar’s unbeaten century (108 n.o) paved the way for Jolly Rovers to beat MRF-Globe Trotters by 162 runs and top Group B with 20 points in the 16th VAP trophy limited overs tournament organised by TNCA at IIT-Chemplast grounds.

Vijay CC, Grand Slam, Jolly Rovers CC and Nelson SC made it to the semifinals which will be played on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Group A: At IC-Guru Nanak: MCC 180 in 45 ovs (Tushar Raheja 72, U Mukilesh 52 n.o., Bhargav Bhatt 3/27) lost to Vijay CC 181/5 in 42.3 ovs (S Lokeshwar 58, KB Arun Karthick 80, R Ganesh 3/29). At SSN: Young Stars CC vs India Cements-UFCC (T Nagar) CC. (Due to overnight rain and wet outfield conditions, the match was called off). At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Nelson vs Swaraj. (Due to overnight rain and wet outfield, the match was called off). Group B: At CPT-IP: India Pistons 129 in 34.3 ovs (GS Samuvel Raj 3/31, S Radhakrishnan 3/12) lost to Grand Slam 133/3 in 32 ovs (R Kavin 41). At TI-Murugappa: MRC ‘A’ 241/8 in 50 ovs (M Affan Khader 63, R Sanjay Yadav 60) bt IOB 160 in 42.1 ovs (R Anirudh Seshadhri 41, S Swaminathan 3/41). At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 336/6 in 49 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 92, B Indrajith 56, Akshay Wadkar 108 n.o) bt Globe Trotters 174 in 34.3 ovs (D Rahul 4/78).

Double delight for Shahan

Agra’s Shahan Ali Mohsin, 17, notched a fine double in the MRF Formula 1600 category in the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2021 which concluded at the MMRT, here. Also achieving a double was Chennai’s Deepak Ravikumar (Performance Racing) in the super stock class of the saloon cars category, while defending champ Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) from Coimbatore and Hyderabad’s Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing) split the honours in the Indian touring cars class.

Avanthika advances

Sai Avanthika of Tamil Nadu defeated Rachel Angela of Telangana 9-5 in a women’s match of the second qualifying round of the Appasawmy AITA Open tennis tournament.

Results (Rd 2 Qualifiers): Men: Krishna Teja (TN) bt Siddesh M (TN) 9-4; Vishal P (TN) bt Reshikesh P (TN) 9-1; Vimalraj J (TN) bt Vigneshwaran (TN) 9-4; Keerthivassan S (TN) bt Pranav S (TN) 9-1; Fardeen M (WB) bt Wyatt O (WB) 9-7.

Women: Sai Avanthika (TN) bt Rachel Angela (TS) 9-5; Lochana Shree (TN) bt Pragathi Prasad (KA) 9-7; Joell Nichole (TN) bt Rithika R (TN) 9-2; Vaishnavi V (TN) bt Anjali S (TN) 9-2.