STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

World Women's Chess Championship: India beats Spain in round 2

The Indian team secured its first win in the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship by beating Spain 2.5-1.5 in the second pool match.

Published: 28th September 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By PTI

SITGES: The Indian team secured its first win in the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship by beating Spain 2.5-1.5 in the second pool match here.

After drawing 2-2 against Azerbaijan in the first round, the Indian women rode on R Vaishali's win over Sabrina Vega Gutierrez to post a victory in the second Pool A match on Monday night.

The team's No.1 player D Harika drew against Ana Matnadze as did Bhakti Kulkarni and Mary Ann Gomes against their respective opponents.

Vaishali pulled off a 47-move win over Gutierrez in a Sicilian Four Knights Variation game to provide the crucial point for India.

Apart from Harika sharing honours with Matnadze, Kulkarni and Gomes drew against Maria Eizaguerri Floris and Marta Garcia Martin respectively.

In the other second round matches, Russia outplayed France 3.5.-0.5 while Armenia drew 2-2 with Azerbaijan.

Russia is on top with 7.5 points with Armenia second on 4.5 points, followed by India, also on 4.5.

Four teams each from Pool A and B advance to the play-offs.

India will take on Armenia in the third round later on Tuesday.

Earlier in the first round against Azerbaijan, Harika, the top player in the absence of Koneru Humpy, expectedly won her game, beating Gunay Mammadzada on board one.

The promising Vaishali, sister of teen prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, defeated Gulnar Mammadova on the fourth board.

Defeats for Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni against their respective opponents resulted to the match ending at 2-2 draw.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Womens Chess Championship India vs Spain
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp