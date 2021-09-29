STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jolly Rovers to meet Vijay CC in VAP final

Half-centuries by B Sai Sudharsan (98), B Aparajith (82) and B Indrajith (50) propelled Jolly Rovers to a 176-run victory over Nelson SC in the semifinal of the 16th VAP Trophy

Published: 29th September 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Half-centuries by B Sai Sudharsan (98), B Aparajith (82) and B Indrajith (50) propelled Jolly Rovers to a 176-run victory over Nelson SC in the semifinal of the 16th VAP Trophy limited-overs tournament organised by TNCA at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

In the other semifinal at Murugappa Ground, Bhargav Merai’s century (102) went in vain as Grand Slam lost to Vijay CC by seven wickets. R Kavin and Bhargav added 117 runs in 172 balls for the second wicket. The final will be played on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Brief scores: At TI-Murugappa: Grand Slam 232/8 in 50 ovs (Bhargav Merai 102, A Aswin Crist 3/50) lost to Vijay 233/3 in 46.1 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 58, S Lokeshwar 60); At MAC: Jolly Rovers 328/7 in 50 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 98, M Kaushik Gandhi 48, B Aparajith 82, B Indrajith 50, M Poiyamozhi 3/54) bt Nelson 152 in 34.4 ovs (R Karthikeyan 50, P Saravana Kumar 3/32, NS Harish 3/31).

Maharashtra beat TN
Riding on Kaushal Tambe’s hard-hitting century (106 n.o.; 65b, 10x4, 6x6), Maharashtra thrashed Tamil Nadu by 185 runs in the first round of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Under-19 one-dayers) in Elite Group B at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 308/5 in 50 ovs (Arshin Kulkarni 93, Kaushal Tambe 106 n.o.; P Vignesh 3/41) bt Tamil Nadu 123 in 34.2 ovs (Manav Parakh 51; RS Hangargekar 4/38).

Tharakesh advances
Qualifier Tharakesh Ashokar from Chennai scored an excellent 6-2, 7-6 (7) victory over fifth seed Jagmeet Singh of Haryana in a first-round men’s match of the Appaswamy-AITA  Open tennis championship held at Match Point Tennis Academy at the KTC court.

TN aquatic meet
The senior, junior and sub-junior Tamil Nadu state aquatic championship will be held in Velachery in Chennai from September 29 to October 3. The sub-junior and junior events will be held on September 29, 30 and October 1 while the senior meet will take place on October 2 and 3. 

