STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

World Chess Championship: India lose 1-3 to Russia

India, which has qualified for the quarterfinals, will face France in the fifth and final preliminary match later on Wednesday.

Published: 29th September 2021 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By PTI

SITGES: After two straight wins, India went down 1-3 to a formidable Russian team in a fourth Pool A match in the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship, here.

India, which has qualified for the quarterfinals, will face France in the fifth and final preliminary match later on Wednesday.

D Harika, the top Indian player, held Aleksandra Goryachkina to a draw as did Mary Ann Gomes against Polina Shuvalova but Tania Sachdev and R Vaishali suffered defeats as the team lost to Russia in the fourth round late on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian women had beaten a strong Armenia 2.5-1.5 in the third round.

Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni notched up the important wins to set up the victory over Armenia.

Harika had settled for a draw against Elina Danielian while the talented, young Vaishali lost to Lilit Mkrtchian.

India and Armenia now have 5 points each after four rounds behind Russia (8).

A team gets two points for winning a match and one for a draw.

In the India-Russia encounter, the higher rated Katernya Lagno and Alexandra Kosteniuk put it across Tania Sachdev and Vaishali to assert the Russian team's superiority.

After drawing 2-2 with Azerbaijan in the opener, India had beaten Spain 2.5-1.5 in round two.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Russia Russia India World Chess Championship
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp