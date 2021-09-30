Clean sweep for TN in triple jump 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu athletes swept the podium places in the men’s triple jump on the third and final day of the inaugural U-23 National Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday. The top spot was clinched by 21-year-old Gailey Venister, who achieved a distance of 16.20m. The second and third spots went to Praveen Chithravel and E Aravinth, with distances of 16.03m and 15.98m respectively.

Chithravel had won gold at the National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal just a couple of weeks ago with a personal best of 16.88m, but the 2018 Youth Olympics bronze medallist was well below his best on Wednesday.