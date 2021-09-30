STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clean sweep for TN in triple jump 

Tamil Nadu athletes swept the podium places in the men’s triple jump on the third and final day of the inaugural U-23 National Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday.

An athlete participating in triple jump | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu athletes swept the podium places in the men’s triple jump on the third and final day of the inaugural U-23 National Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday. The top spot was clinched by 21-year-old Gailey Venister, who achieved a distance of 16.20m. The second and third spots went to Praveen Chithravel and E Aravinth, with distances of 16.03m and 15.98m respectively. 

Chithravel had won gold at the National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal just a couple of weeks ago with a personal best of 16.88m, but the 2018 Youth Olympics bronze medallist was well below his best on Wednesday. 

