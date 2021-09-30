STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Nitheesh sets meet record, Abdullah and Aran clinch medals

TSPA’s M Abdullah, with a timing of 01:28.41, came second, while A Aran from TSPA (01:39:96) came third.

Published: 30th September 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  MS Nitheesh of TDSA (Tirunelveli) clocked 01:17.87 and set a new meet record in 10m breaststroke in the Group 3 segment of the 37th sub-junior and 47th junior state aquatic championship held at the Aquatic Complex, Velachery on Wednesday.

TSPA’s M Abdullah, with a timing of 01:28.41, came second, while A Aran from TSPA (01:39:96) came third.

In the 100 metres freestyle boys’ category, T Kabilan of Life Spring Academy was in his element with a timing of 01:07.62 in Group 4 event and set a new mark. K Mitesh of SDAT Dolphin (01:13.28) came second , while Jasim Rayan A of Waves Swim Academy (01:14.83) stood third.

The 1500m freestyle boys Group 1 event saw healthy competition with Shyam Soundararajan of ANSA Dubai clocking 17:19.81 and rewriting the meet record. Sarvepalli Krishna Pranav of ORCA came second with 17:55.08, while SB Janarthan of Coimbatore Corporation came third with a timing of 20:13.47.

Results: (winners only) Group 1: Boys: 50m Backstroke: Visesh Parameshwar Sharma (Hamilton Aquatics)  28.67;  200m Breaststroke: T Jashua Thomas (Balakrishna MHSS)  02:29.02; 4x100m medley relay: Balakrishna MHSS 4:28.52. Girls: 50m Backstroke: Maanya Muktha Manesh (Marina) 34.99; 200m Breaststroke: Shriya Iswar Prasad (SG Swim School) 03:01.43; 1500m Freestyle: DS Srenethi (SDAT Theni) 19:28.67.

Vimal guides TN home
R Vimal Khumar’s 82 not out (in 81 balls) and B Sachin’s 30 paved the way for Tamil Nadu to thrash Gujarat by seven wickets in the second round of the BCCI-Vinoo Mankad Trophy at New Delhi.
Brief scores:  Gujarat 148 in 39.2 ovs (Ved Patel 40, Manav Parakh 4/40, V Arunachalam 3/23) lost to Tamil Nadu 154/3 in 27.4 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 82 n.o.).

Irfan in quarters
Irfan Husain of TN beat Mohit Bhardwaj of Delhi  6-4, 6-1 in straight sets in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the AITA-Appaswamy Open tennis championship at MPTA-KTC court.

Results: Pre-quarterfinals: Men: Fardeen Qamar (RJ) bt Dhananjay Athreya (TN) 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (5); Irfan Husain (TN) bt Mohit Bhardwaj (DL) 6-4, 6-1; Siddharth Arya KS (TN) bt Rudra Himendubhatt (GJ) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Ayyooque Ahm Khan (RJ) bt Deepak Senthil Kumar (TN) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2); Abhinansu Borthakur (WB) bt Tharakesh Ashokar (TN) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Parikshit Somani (AS) bt Ihsan Mahmood Husain (TN) 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4); Dhakshineswar Suresh (TN) bt Guhan Rajan (TN) 6-3, 6-3; Faisal Qamar (RJ) bt Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.Women: Vaidehi Chaudhari (GJ) bt Bela S Tamhankar (MH) 6-0, 6-0; Sudipta Senthil Kumar (MH) bt Dedeepya Yeddula (TS) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Yubrani Banerjee (WB) bt Kaavya Palani (TN) 7-6 (4), 6-2; Riya Uboveja (GJ) bt Anusha Kondaveeti (AP) 6-0, 6-3; Reshma Maruri (KA) bt Naga Roshne Arunkumar (TN) 6-3, 6-2; Kundali Majgaine (UK) bt Ira Shrenik Shah (MH) 6-1, 6-3; Akanksha Nitture (MH) bt Shrichandrakala Tentu (TN) 6-2, 6-3; Samhitha Sai C (TN) bt Yashaswini Singh Panwar (MP) 6-2, 6-2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp