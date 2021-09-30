Nitheesh sets meet record, Abdullah and Aran clinch medals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MS Nitheesh of TDSA (Tirunelveli) clocked 01:17.87 and set a new meet record in 10m breaststroke in the Group 3 segment of the 37th sub-junior and 47th junior state aquatic championship held at the Aquatic Complex, Velachery on Wednesday.

TSPA’s M Abdullah, with a timing of 01:28.41, came second, while A Aran from TSPA (01:39:96) came third.

In the 100 metres freestyle boys’ category, T Kabilan of Life Spring Academy was in his element with a timing of 01:07.62 in Group 4 event and set a new mark. K Mitesh of SDAT Dolphin (01:13.28) came second , while Jasim Rayan A of Waves Swim Academy (01:14.83) stood third.

The 1500m freestyle boys Group 1 event saw healthy competition with Shyam Soundararajan of ANSA Dubai clocking 17:19.81 and rewriting the meet record. Sarvepalli Krishna Pranav of ORCA came second with 17:55.08, while SB Janarthan of Coimbatore Corporation came third with a timing of 20:13.47.

Results: (winners only) Group 1: Boys: 50m Backstroke: Visesh Parameshwar Sharma (Hamilton Aquatics) 28.67; 200m Breaststroke: T Jashua Thomas (Balakrishna MHSS) 02:29.02; 4x100m medley relay: Balakrishna MHSS 4:28.52. Girls: 50m Backstroke: Maanya Muktha Manesh (Marina) 34.99; 200m Breaststroke: Shriya Iswar Prasad (SG Swim School) 03:01.43; 1500m Freestyle: DS Srenethi (SDAT Theni) 19:28.67.

Vimal guides TN home

R Vimal Khumar’s 82 not out (in 81 balls) and B Sachin’s 30 paved the way for Tamil Nadu to thrash Gujarat by seven wickets in the second round of the BCCI-Vinoo Mankad Trophy at New Delhi.

Brief scores: Gujarat 148 in 39.2 ovs (Ved Patel 40, Manav Parakh 4/40, V Arunachalam 3/23) lost to Tamil Nadu 154/3 in 27.4 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 82 n.o.).

Irfan in quarters

Irfan Husain of TN beat Mohit Bhardwaj of Delhi 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the AITA-Appaswamy Open tennis championship at MPTA-KTC court.

Results: Pre-quarterfinals: Men: Fardeen Qamar (RJ) bt Dhananjay Athreya (TN) 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (5); Irfan Husain (TN) bt Mohit Bhardwaj (DL) 6-4, 6-1; Siddharth Arya KS (TN) bt Rudra Himendubhatt (GJ) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Ayyooque Ahm Khan (RJ) bt Deepak Senthil Kumar (TN) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2); Abhinansu Borthakur (WB) bt Tharakesh Ashokar (TN) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Parikshit Somani (AS) bt Ihsan Mahmood Husain (TN) 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4); Dhakshineswar Suresh (TN) bt Guhan Rajan (TN) 6-3, 6-3; Faisal Qamar (RJ) bt Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.Women: Vaidehi Chaudhari (GJ) bt Bela S Tamhankar (MH) 6-0, 6-0; Sudipta Senthil Kumar (MH) bt Dedeepya Yeddula (TS) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Yubrani Banerjee (WB) bt Kaavya Palani (TN) 7-6 (4), 6-2; Riya Uboveja (GJ) bt Anusha Kondaveeti (AP) 6-0, 6-3; Reshma Maruri (KA) bt Naga Roshne Arunkumar (TN) 6-3, 6-2; Kundali Majgaine (UK) bt Ira Shrenik Shah (MH) 6-1, 6-3; Akanksha Nitture (MH) bt Shrichandrakala Tentu (TN) 6-2, 6-3; Samhitha Sai C (TN) bt Yashaswini Singh Panwar (MP) 6-2, 6-2.