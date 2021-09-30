Tvesa Malik, Diksha Dagar​ lead six-member Indian challenge in Spain

By PTI

BARCELONA: Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar will lead a large group of Indian women golfers as the Ladies European Tour caravan reaches Spain for the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya this week.

Tvesa, who is aiming for a Top-10 finish on the Order of Merit, is currently 23rd while Diksha is 40th.

Apart from the Hero sponsored duo Malik and Dagar, the other Indians in the field and looking to make a mark are Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor, Gaurika Bishnoi and Ridhima Dilawari, who have all shown a marked improvement in their performances.

Malik will play with Kim Metraux and Eleanor Givens, while Dagar plays with Cassandra Hall and Laura Gomez Riaz.

Gaurika Bishnoi is paired with Maria Herraez Galvez and Molly Lawrence, while Amandeep plays with Sophie Keech and Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso.

Vani Kapoor starts her first round with Ana Pelaez and Emilie Alonso and Ridhima is paired with Lauren Taylor and Georgina Blackman.

Malik is searching for her first win after having finished second at Gant Ladies Open, while Diksha, winner of 2019 South African Open, was part of the winning team at Aramco Series London.

There will be plenty of local Spaniards looking to make the most of home comforts at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open.

A score of local golfers will want to follow in the footsteps of Carlota Ciganda, who lifted the trophy in 2019, and will face some of the biggest names in the sport including Emily Kristine Pedersen, who helped Team Europe defend the Solheim Cup earlier this month, as well as dominating the 2020 Race to Costa del Sol.

Spanish eyes will be on Ana Peláez and how she responds to the challenge this week, after dazzling last year at the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open as an amateur, before joining the professional ranks this year at the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande.

The 13-year-old Nagore Martínez Salcedo comes into the tournament after finishing second in the highly prestigious Amundi Evian International Championship, having missed out on the victory by virtue of playoff in France.

In total there will be 20 Spanish stars to look out for when the action gets underway on Friday.