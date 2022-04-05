STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhil Rabindra registers double podium finish at European GT4 season opener

Akhil and his team mate Tom Canning finished both the races of Round 1 at the Imola Circuit grabbing a P3 position in the Silver Cup category.

Published: 05th April 2022 04:21 PM

Akhil Rabindra.(File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Akhil Rabindra, the Aston Martin Driver Academy product and the only Asian racing at the European GT4 Championship this year, has started his 2022 calendar by securing a double podium finish in the season opener with his new team, Racing Spirit of Leman.

Akhil's Journey at the Imola circuit started on a positive note after he finished fourth overall in the qualifying race 2.

Thereafter, Akhil along with his teammate T Canning made an impressive start to Race1, as the pair earned a P3 finish in the Silver Cup Race 1 after gaining a place due to the disqualification of the duo of P Chovet and J Scheier for technical infringement.

In Race 2, Akhil and Canning again grabbed a P3 finish in the Silver Cup with their Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.

Comments

