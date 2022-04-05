STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Boxing: Sumit storms into Thailand open semifinals

It was curtains for India's Gaurav Chauhan, in the 91-kilogram category who went down 1-4 to 2018 Youth Olympics champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

Published: 05th April 2022 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

India's Sumit (R) fights Kazhakstan's Timur Nurseitov. (Photo | BFI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian boxer Sumit (75kg) entered the semifinals of the Thailand Open with a comfortable win over Timur Nurseitov in Phuket, Thailand on Tuesday.

Sumit, who received bye in the opening round, looked in good touch throughout the bout.

He notched a 5-0 win against Kazakhstan's Nurseitov in the quarterfinal clash.

Sumit became the fourth Indian to enter the last four stage.

Monika (48kg), Ashish Kumar (81kg) and Manisha (57kg) are already through to the semifinals.

However, it was curtains for Gaurav Chauhan (91kg), who went down 1-4 to 2018 Youth Olympics champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

Six Indian pugilists will be seen in action on Wednesday.

While Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg), Amit Panghal (52kg) and Rohit Mor (57kg) will play in their quarterfinal, Govind Sahani (48), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Ashish Kumar (81kg) will fight for a place in the finals.

The tournament features 130 boxers, including 74 male and 56 females, from Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa.

Gold medal winners will earn USD 2000, while silver and bronze winners will pocket USD 1000 and USD 500 respectively.

The Indian contingent had won eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronze, in the last edition of the tournament, held in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thailand Open Sumit Kundu
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp