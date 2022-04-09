Pro League: Historic win for Indian women

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian women’s team caused a massive upset on Friday, edging World No 1 and Olympic champs Netherlands 2-1 in the opening match of their double header of the FIH Pro League at Kalinga Stadium here. Netherlands had made wholesale changes with as many as eight making their first appearances for the national team.

The more-experienced Indians used that to their advantage by putting up a clinical show, both attacking wise and defensively. This win is a massive shot in the arm for India, who jumped to second spot in the standings. Netherlands, who had last beaten India 5-1 in the Olympics, remain on top with 17 points.

Navneet Kaur, playing her 100th international match, was declared the player of the match. The two sides will meet again on Saturday.