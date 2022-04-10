STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Pro League: Dutch women beat India in shootout

Earlier, India made an aggressive start as it took them only 34 seconds to get the first goal of the day.

Published: 10th April 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Women's hockey team

Women's hockey team representational image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite only 13 international matches under her belt, Dutch goalkeeper Julia Remmerswaal outshone her experienced counterpart Savita, who has 223 games against her name, to help the Netherlands women beat hosts India in the second match of the FIH Pro League here at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. The match went into a shootout after both the sides were locked 1-1 in the regulation time. The Dutch side won the shootout 3-1. India had won the first match 2-1 on Friday.Earlier, India made an aggressive start as it took them only 34 seconds to get the first goal of the day. Their attack from the starting whistle led to a penalty corner which was converted by Rajwinder Kaur.  

Desperate for an equaliser, the Olympic champions Netherlands made relentless attacks but could manage to score only in the 53rd minute through captain Jansen Yibbi taking the match to the shootout. The visitors went first in the shootout and scored through Jensen. Jyoti and Neha missed the first two attempts for India while Fortuin Kyra scored the second attempt as well giving her team a comfortable 2-0 lead. Skipper Savita then saved Morgenstern Fiona’s attempt while Navneet Kaur scored to give India some hope. Barentsen Marente, however, scored the fourth attempt and another save by the Dutch goalkeeper sealed the contest.Speaking on the loss to the second-string Dutch side, Indian captain Savita said, “Shoot-outs are a bit of a coin toss, and Netherlands were very clinical in their attempts today.”

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dutch Pro League FIH Pro League Hockey Kalinga Stadium
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp