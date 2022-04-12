Khelo India University Games promises platform for athletes and awareness on doping

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 4500 athletes from across 189 universities are set to feature in the second edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021, starting April 24 in Bengaluru. A total of 275 gold medals will be at stake in the multi-sports event, which will conclude on May 3. It will primarily be held at Jain University and the Sree Kanteerava Stadium among other facilities in the city.

Besides the competition, the KIUG 2021 is also looked upon as an opportunity to help educate youngsters from different parts of the country about doping. The athletes will be handed awareness on doping through NADA and ensure the Games are clean and fair, said Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Chairman of KIUG. Besides, the venues will also have proper protocols to test athletes at different venues.

"Testing is an essential component of the Games, and for which, certain mandatory protocols are there. At every venue, there will be testing. It is done as per the certain protocols and at the same time, we are also going to have a prominent awareness campaign also because while you test to make sure that the sport is free of doping, it is also important to make these young people feel aware. Since so many young athletes are coming together, it is a very good platform and opportunity to tell them actually how it is a very bad thing for them," said Chaturvedi, who added that the MYAS has sanctioned a budget of Rs 34.97 crore for the Games.

The second edition is also expected to be a bigger one with more participation and more disciplines. Among the 20 disciplines to be held this time, indigenous sports like Mallakhamba and Yogasana will also make their debut. The two events have been added in an effort to preserve and promote the old disciplines of the country.

Besides, the Karnataka government has declared the second edition as Green Games. There will be no use of plastic at all venues and will also make provisions for segregated waste storage and management.

Jain University Global Campus will host 13 disciplines, including weightlifting, boxing, kabaddi, football, and swimming among others. The athletics track and field event will be held at the newly laid synthetic turf at the Kanteerava Stadium. Shooting event will be held in SAI, Southern Centre while hockey will be played at Field Marshal Cariappa stadium. The athletes for different sports have been chosen via the zonal and inter-zonal university competitions.