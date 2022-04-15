STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICF women post comfortable victory

ICF women’s team defeated SDAT 25-14, 25-10 in the first round of the GKM Foundation state level volleyball tournament for women and girls at Lady Sivasami GHSS, Mylapore on Thursday.

By Express News Service

Results: Women: ICF bt SDAT 25-14, 25-10; Tamil Nadu Police bt Bharathiyar 25-19, 25-10; SRM bt Dr Sivanthi  25-16, 25-23. Girls: Govt HSS, Avadi bt DAV 25-5, 25-13; Lady Sivasami bt Vidyodaya Academy 25-6, 25-7.

Shanvaessh shines
An all-round display by Shanvaessh Palanisamy (46 n.o; 5/20) paved the way for NCA, Vellore to beat Great Vision CA by 14 runs in the Nannilam Organic Farm-Vellore Institute of Cricket U-14 tournament.
Brief scores: NCA, Vellore 161/7 in 30 ovs (Kaushik 51, Shanvaessh Palanisamy 46 n.o, Jashwant 3/29) bt Great Vision CA 147/9 in 30 ovs (Rohith 44, Shanvaessh 5/20, Sam Abhishek 3/18).

Jafar cracks century
Riding on Jafar Jamal’s unbeaten 108, Southern Railway Institute beat TI Cycles Sports and Recreation Club in a second division match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 261/8 in 50 ovs (K Rajkumar 79, G Jayavardhan 50, R Kathiresan 38 n.o) lost to CromBest Recreation Club 262/8 in 50 ovs (Ankur Julka 109,  AV Abilash 35, IS Akash 31, V Rajinikanth 4/57). AG’s Office Recreation Club 158 in 45.1 ovs (P Francis Rokin 57, S Ashwath 33, S Dinesh Kumar 4/24) lost to RKS Cricket Academy 159/2 in 21.4 ovs (J Gowjith Subash 83). TI Cycles Sports and Recreation Club 254 in 46.3 ovs (Punit Singh Bisht 95, Pramod Chandila 79, M Suresh 3/45) lost to Southern Railway Institute 255/2 in 44 ovs (Jafar Jamal 108 n.o). Sea Hawks Cricket Club 196 in 40.5 ovs (N Selva Kumaran 43) bt Egmore Recreation Club 188 in 48.3 ovs (R Rohit 61).

Indira Nagar clinch title
Indira Nagar Sports Club ‘B’ defeated Besant Nagar Club ‘B’ 2-1 in the ‘C’ zone final of the 29th Sanmar-TNTA Chennai city club tennis league held at the INSC courts. 

Results: ‘C’ zone: Final: Indira Nagar Sports Club ‘B’ bt Besant Nagar Club ‘B’ 2-1 (Ashwin Nambi/Kavya Balasubramaniam bt Ramkumar/Ramprasad 7-6 (4), 6-3; Nithya Baburaj/Aniket Venkataraman bt Lingam/Sathish 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; Karthik/Raghu lost to Siva/Vivek 7-6 (4), 0-6, 3-6).

