STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Kenyan-born Bahraini runner Damaris Muthee Mutua found dead in running hub

Damaris Muthee Mutua's body was discovered in the world famous running hub of Iten in western Kenya and police said they have launched a manhunt for her Ethiopian boyfriend.

Published: 20th April 2022 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kenyan-born Bahraini runner Damaris Muthee Mutua

Kenyan-born Bahraini runner Damaris Muthee Mutua (Photo | Hope TV Screengrab)

By AFP

NAIROBI: A Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete was found dead in her native country on Tuesday, an incident that has revived memories of the killing last year of record-breaking distance runner Agnes Tirop in the same town.

Damaris Muthee Mutua's body was discovered in the world famous running hub of Iten in western Kenya and police said they have launched a manhunt for her Ethiopian boyfriend.

Mutua, 28, competed for Kenya as a junior athlete and won two bronze medals at the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics in Singapore and the East African junior athletics championships in Khartoum, before switching her allegiance to Bahrain.

"According to Mutua's immediate neighbour, her boyfriend was seen in the house on Sunday morning. It's likely that the incident happened late Saturday or early Sunday since the body was in a state of decomposition," county police chief Tom Makori told AFP.

"We have launched a manhunt for the Ethiopian who is believed to have fled the country."

The sleepy farming town of Iten, a high-altitude endurance training centre for top athletes, hit the headlines in October when Tirop was found stabbed to death in her home.

The killing of Tirop, a rising star in long-distance running and a two-time World Championship bronze medallist, sent shockwaves across the nation and the athletics world. 

Tirop's estranged husband Emmanuel Ibrahim Rotich has been charged with her murder and remains in custody but he has denied the accusations against him.

A bail hearing for Rotich has been postponed several times and it has now been set for April 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnes Tirop Damaris Muthee Mutua
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp