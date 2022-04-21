National Skiing athlete from Kodagu looks for sponsors to support her Olympic dream

Prajna GR By

MADIKERI: A gold medal, five silver medals and a bronze. Athlete Bhavani Thekkada Nanjunda from Kodagu has all these achievements to her name.

A certified skier, she has become the first South Indian to have won medals in the national cross-country competitions. While she has already become the pride of Karnataka, she hopes to become the pride of the nation by taking part in the Winter Olympics.

"I was the first and the only South Indian to represent India in the International FIS Cross Country Skiing races hosted in Iceland in January this year. In March this year, I became the first South Indian to have won medals in the National Cross Country and Winter Biathlon Championships," Bhavani shared enthusiastically.

She represented Karnataka at the National Cross Country Skiing Competition held at Gulmarg during March this year and won gold and two silver medals in the 1.5 km, 10 km and 5 km race in the championship.

Similarly, she has become the pride of the state after winning two silver medals in 10 km and 5 km race in the National Winter Biathlon Championship, where she shone in shooting and cross-country skiing biathlon sports. She won the silver and a bronze medal in the 1.5 km and 5 km race in the All India Open Ski and Snowboard Championship held recently in Himachal Pradesh.

"Following the participation in the various championships, I am now eligible to represent India in the upcoming Nordic World Ski Championship that will be held at Slovenia. While I dream of representing India in the Winter Olympics of 2026, I have to mandatorily take part in several world championships to collect FIS points," she explained.

She shared that while her passion for the sport and her dream to represent the nation is high, so is the requirement of funds to fulfil her dream. She earnestly looks forward to some support from sponsors, which will help her acquire skiing equipment and support her training sessions.

"The training will help me catch up with the international skiers and help me represent India in the World Championships, World Cup and finally in the Winter Olympics," she concluded.