CWG gymnastics: Yogeshwar Singh finishes 15th, Ruthuja 17th in all-around finals

While Haryana's Yogeshwar, who had participated in three World Championships, finished with an overall score of 74.700, the 19-year-old Ruthuja scored 43.000 to end on the last spot.

01st August 2022

India's Yogeshwar Singh competes in the Men's All-Around Finals of Artistic Gymnastics event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Arena Birmingham. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Indian gymnasts Yogeshwar Singh and Ruthuja Nataraj signed off at 15th and 17th spots in the men's and women's all-around finals of the artistic gymnastic event respectively at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

England's Jack Jarman won the gold with total score of 83.450, while the silver and bronze medal was bagged by England's James Hall and Marios Georgiou, who had an overall score 82.900 and 81.750 respectively in the men's event.

Yogeshwar was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final after his teammates Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal narrowly missed out.

In women's all-round final, Ruthuja had scores of 12.950, 10.000, 10.250 and 9.800 in vault, uneven bar, balance beam and floor respectively.

Australia's Georgia Godwin (53.550), England's Ondine Achampong (53.000) and Canada's Emma Spence (52.350) were the gold, silver and bronze winners in the final.

