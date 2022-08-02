CWG 2022: Shushila creates history with silver

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shushila Devi Likmabam is one of the pioneers of women's judo in the country. Back in 2014 during the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, the Manipuri judoka became the first Indian woman to clinch a medal (silver) at the event.

Carrying forward her legacy, the 27-year-old Shushila on Monday, though, lost the -48kg final by 'Waza Ari' to Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa, her silver meant she became the first judoka from the country to bag multiple medals at the quadrennial event. A 'waza-ari' is awarded after a player throws his opponent with control and accuracy, but not to the extent of an ippon.

Earlier, she assured the country of a medal after progressing to the final, beating Priscilla Morand of Mauritius. She took down Morand with an 'Ippon' to set up a gold medal clash with Whitebooi. Ippon is a move in which a contestant throws his opponent on the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on his back. An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilizes his opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds, or when an opponent gives up.

Last year, she was the lone judoka from the country to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after claiming the continental quota.

However, life has not been easy for the judoka and she even contemplated quitting the sport back in 2018 as a hamstring injury sidelined her for months. Even on her return, she failed to qualify for the Asian Games. But national coach Jiwan Sharma motivated her not to give up.

Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games, she ran out of money and had to sell her car to keep her Olympic dream alive. "She faced a lot of difficulties. That's the issue as the government sponsors judokas only for a few important events. They have to spend out of their pockets to compete in other qualifying events to accumulate important ranking points. Shushila also encountered the same problem and sold her car so that she can participate in ranking events," Deven Moirangthem, Shushila's childhood coach, told this daily from Manipur.

Soon after her exploits at the 2014 CWG, Shushila was appointed as a constable with the Manipur police. However, she continued to hold the post for almost seven years before being promoted as a sub-inspector last year. And that was also apparently done after another Manipuri athlete, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, won silver at the Games and was appointed as an additional superintendent of police (ASP).

"Dinik Singh, who was an international judoka, inspired Shilakshi, Shushila's brother, to take up the sport. She used to accompany him and soon got attracted to judo," replied the childhood coach when asked about Shushila's foray into judo.

Vijay wins bronze

In men’s -60kg, Vijay Kumar Yadav produced a good show to pocket the bronze medal. He defeated Petros Christodoulides from Cyprus by Ippon to finish on the podium. However, all three Indians in the medal fray lost their respective contests.

Jasleen Singh Saini, who was allowed to compete only at the eleventh hour by the High Court of Delhi, lost the bronze to Australia's Nathan Katz. Earlier, he was defeated by Scotland's Finlay Allan in the men's -66kg semifinal. India's Suchika Tariyal also lost the women's -57kg bronze medal contest to Christianne Legentil of Mauritius. She defeated Donne Breytenbach of South Africa in the repechage.

CHENNAI: Shushila Devi Likmabam is one of the pioneers of women's judo in the country. Back in 2014 during the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, the Manipuri judoka became the first Indian woman to clinch a medal (silver) at the event. Carrying forward her legacy, the 27-year-old Shushila on Monday, though, lost the -48kg final by 'Waza Ari' to Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa, her silver meant she became the first judoka from the country to bag multiple medals at the quadrennial event. A 'waza-ari' is awarded after a player throws his opponent with control and accuracy, but not to the extent of an ippon. Earlier, she assured the country of a medal after progressing to the final, beating Priscilla Morand of Mauritius. She took down Morand with an 'Ippon' to set up a gold medal clash with Whitebooi. Ippon is a move in which a contestant throws his opponent on the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on his back. An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilizes his opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds, or when an opponent gives up. Last year, she was the lone judoka from the country to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after claiming the continental quota. However, life has not been easy for the judoka and she even contemplated quitting the sport back in 2018 as a hamstring injury sidelined her for months. Even on her return, she failed to qualify for the Asian Games. But national coach Jiwan Sharma motivated her not to give up. Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games, she ran out of money and had to sell her car to keep her Olympic dream alive. "She faced a lot of difficulties. That's the issue as the government sponsors judokas only for a few important events. They have to spend out of their pockets to compete in other qualifying events to accumulate important ranking points. Shushila also encountered the same problem and sold her car so that she can participate in ranking events," Deven Moirangthem, Shushila's childhood coach, told this daily from Manipur. Soon after her exploits at the 2014 CWG, Shushila was appointed as a constable with the Manipur police. However, she continued to hold the post for almost seven years before being promoted as a sub-inspector last year. And that was also apparently done after another Manipuri athlete, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, won silver at the Games and was appointed as an additional superintendent of police (ASP). "Dinik Singh, who was an international judoka, inspired Shilakshi, Shushila's brother, to take up the sport. She used to accompany him and soon got attracted to judo," replied the childhood coach when asked about Shushila's foray into judo. Vijay wins bronze In men’s -60kg, Vijay Kumar Yadav produced a good show to pocket the bronze medal. He defeated Petros Christodoulides from Cyprus by Ippon to finish on the podium. However, all three Indians in the medal fray lost their respective contests. Jasleen Singh Saini, who was allowed to compete only at the eleventh hour by the High Court of Delhi, lost the bronze to Australia's Nathan Katz. Earlier, he was defeated by Scotland's Finlay Allan in the men's -66kg semifinal. India's Suchika Tariyal also lost the women's -57kg bronze medal contest to Christianne Legentil of Mauritius. She defeated Donne Breytenbach of South Africa in the repechage.