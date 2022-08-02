Home Sport Other

CWG lawn bowls: India beat New Zealand in women's triples, women's pair loses

India was leading 6-2 after the sixth end, but the New Zealanders levelled the scores after the ninth end.

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Lawn Bowl

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Twitter @OlympicKhel))

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: The Indian women's team defeated New Zealand 15-11 in its first match of the triples lawn bowls event in the ongoing Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

The trio of Tania Choudhary (lead), Pinki (second) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) proved to be far superior than the Kiwi team of Nicole Toomey (lead), Tayla Bruce (second) and Val Smith (skip).

India was leading 6-2 after the sixth end, but the New Zealanders levelled the scores after the ninth end.

The Indian team, however, did not allow its opponents to stage a comeback and kept surging ahead to eventually win the tie.

The triples team will face England later in the day and is also scheduled to play Niue on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the women's pair event, the Indian team comprising Lovely Choubey (lead) and Nayanmoni Saikia (skip) went down to New Zealand 18-9.

It was a neck-to-neck contest till end 12 when the two teams were tied at 9-9, but then, the Kiwi team comprising Selina Goddard (lead) and Katelyn Inch (skip) put up an improvised show to emerge victorious.

On Wednesday, the women's pair will be up against Niue and South Africa and will aim to advance to the quarter-finals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 CWG CWG 2022 CWG Lawn Bowls
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp