Medal rush: Check out full list of Indian winners at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

By Online Desk

The 22nd Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, UK, flagged off on July 28, 2022, with 72 participating Commonwealth countries.

The UK is hosting the mega event for the third time in the last 20 years

More than 5000 athletes from 72 countries will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.

India currently stands at 6th position (subject to change) on the medal tally.

Here’s the list of Indian medal winners in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham so far:

Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki Singh, Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey - GOLD (Women's Lawn Bowls)

The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal, a day after getting the country hooked on the rarely-followed game with their inspiring show.

A Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty - GOLD (Men's Table Tennis)

The team ensured India's third gold men's team medal in CWG history. The gold was India's seventh since the sport's inception in Manchester in 2002.

Mirabai Chanu - GOLD (Weightlifting, Women’s 49kg category)

The Olympic silver medallist from Manipur bossed the match as expected to defend her Commonwealth Games title. She went on a record-smashing spree to claim India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga - GOLD (Weightlifting, Men’s 67kg category)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, the 19-year-old smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational win. He maintained the country’s dominance in the weightlifting arena.

Achinta Sheuli - GOLD (Weightlifting, Men’s 73kg category)

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli, the debutante, lived up to his top billing as he clinched India's third gold medal.

Badminton Mixed Team - SILVER

Kidambi Srikanth came up with an underwhelming performance as India succumbed 1-3 to Malaysia and settled for a silver in the mixed team badminton event

Vikas Thakur - SILVER (Weightlifting, Men's 96kg category)

The seasoned Thakur lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second and claim his third CWG medal across three editions.

Bidyarani Devi - SILVER (Weightlifting, Women’s 55kg category)

Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi clinched silver with the 116kg clean and jerk lift, which was also her personal best, she smashed the Games record.

Sanket Mahadev Sargar - SILVER (Weightlifting, Men’s 55kg category)

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened the country’s medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver in the men’s 55kg category.

Sushila Devi Likmabam - SILVER (Judo, Women’s 48 kg category)

The 27-year-old Shushila fought hard and claimed her second medal at the Commonwealth Games after she won silver at Glasgow in 2014.

Lovepreet Singh - BRONZE (Weightlifting, Men's 109kg category)

The 24-year-old son of a tailor from Ludhiana lifted a personal best of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium.

Gururaja Poojary - BRONZE (Weightlifting, Men’s 61kg category)

P. Gururaja clinched Bronze in the Men’s 61 kg weight category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2022, on July 30.

Vijay Kumar Yadav - BRONZE (Judo, Men’s 60kg category)

Vijay Kumar bagged a waza-ari after just 5 seconds of the bell and held on to claim the Ippon to take home the bronze medal in the men's 60 Kg Judo event.

Harjinder Kaur - BRONZE (Weightlifting, Women's 71kg category)

India’s Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax at the Commonwealth Games.

