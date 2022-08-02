Home Sport Other

CWG: Sindhu & Co storm into team final

Monday was a similar story as India, living up to their favourites tag, dismantled Singapore 3-0 in the semifinal, thereby guaranteeing themselves at least a silver medal. 

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Every point was met with claps and cheers on the sidelines as the shuttlers in action on the day danced around the court to complete the task in hand. They will take on Malaysia in the gold medal match on Tuesday. Doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put the team 1-0 ahead before PV Sindhu doubled the lead. Lakshya Sen then sealed the match with a superb performance against Loh Kean Yew.

In the opening tie, Satwik and Chirag got the better of YK Terry  Lee and AJ Liang 21-11, 21-12. Sindhu also had no problems in  her second match against Jia Min Yeo, winning by an identical score. Then Lakshya showed his big-stage nous with a  power-packed performance against Loh.

Amit makes bright start
Amit Panghal was like his old self on Monday. The former World No 1 boxer started his CWG campaign on a promising note. He beat Namri Berri 5-0 to move into quarterfinals.

