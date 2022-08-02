CWG: Sindhu & Co storm into team final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian shuttlers are buzzing at the moment. With smiles all around, they seem to be a happy bunch with the players egging each other in every outing in the mixed team event of the ongoing CWG at Birmingham. Monday was a similar story as India, living up to their favourites tag, dismantled Singapore 3-0 in the semifinal, thereby guaranteeing themselves at least a silver medal.

Every point was met with claps and cheers on the sidelines as the shuttlers in action on the day danced around the court to complete the task in hand. They will take on Malaysia in the gold medal match on Tuesday. Doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put the team 1-0 ahead before PV Sindhu doubled the lead. Lakshya Sen then sealed the match with a superb performance against Loh Kean Yew.

In the opening tie, Satwik and Chirag got the better of YK Terry Lee and AJ Liang 21-11, 21-12. Sindhu also had no problems in her second match against Jia Min Yeo, winning by an identical score. Then Lakshya showed his big-stage nous with a power-packed performance against Loh.

Amit makes bright start

Amit Panghal was like his old self on Monday. The former World No 1 boxer started his CWG campaign on a promising note. He beat Namri Berri 5-0 to move into quarterfinals.

